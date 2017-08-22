Germar T. Gardner is set for a supporting role in the Netflix/Happy Madison Production upcoming film The Week Of, starring Chris Rock and Adam Sandler with Robert Smigel directing. Gardner will play Ethridge, the cousin of Chris Rock’s character in the film, which brings together the families of a soon-to-be married couple as the final preparations for the wedding ceremony begin. Sandler and Smigel penned the script, which Allen Covert and Sandler are producing. The film will be available to stream next year. Gardner will soon be seen in The Meyerowitz Stories, also starring Sandler and Dustin Hoffman. Reped by The Met Group, his other credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and a recurring stint on Orange is the New Black.

Courtesy of Cyd LeVin & Associates

Jimmy Smagula has joined the Joe Manganiello-starring indie film Stano, from director Raymond De Felitta and written by Robert Bruzio. The pic follows a man who returns to the Bronx after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made as a kid that ultimately robbed him of a professional baseball career and the love of his life. Manganiello is producing alongside Nick Manganiello, Bill Chartoff, Lynn Hendee, and Eric Fischer. Smagula, who will next appear in the Danny Strong-directed film Rebel in the Rye and the upcoming Comedy Central series Corporate, is repped by Harden-Curtis Associates and Cyd LeVin and Associates.