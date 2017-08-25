Netflix is bringing in another experienced programming executive from traditional media. Simran Sethi, most recently SVP of Scripted Development at Freeform, is going to the Internet network as a Creative Executive for India in the International Originals Production Group, reporting to executive Erika North. Sethi will be based in the Los Angeles office.

The group, lead by Erik Barmack, has produced series for Brazil (3%), Mexico (Club de Cuervos, Ingobernable starring Kate del Castillo), France (Marseille), and the upcoming Italian-language series Suburra as well as the German-language series Dark, which will make its debut at the Toronto Film Festival.

During her two-year stint at Freeform, Sethi shepherded programming that use used to rebrand ABC Family to the new Freeform, including this summer’s new series The Bold Type, Famous in Love, the network’s first late-night show, Truth & Iliza, hosted by Iliza Shlesinger, and the upcoming 2018 series: Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, the mermaid thriller Siren, and the Black-ish spin-off, Grown-ish, among others.

Prior to joining Freeform, Sethi worked as SVP comedy development at NBC for four years, helping shepherd such series as Superstore and The Carmichael Show, among others, at Adam Sandler’s company, Happy Madison, and at Sony Pictures Television.