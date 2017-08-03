Netflix is adding to its slate of originals out of India, prepping two new series for local and global audiences. Cricket and corruption drama Selection Day is based on the book by Aravind Adiga, while supernatural detective series Again is written by Quantico’s Marisha Mukerjee. They join thriller Sacred Games, Netflix’s first series for India which was set in motion last year and stars Saif Ali Khan.

Selection Day is based on Booker Prize-winning author Adiga’s novel of the same name. It’s a coming of age story about Manju Kumar, one of a pair of young brothers raised by a cricket-obsessed father and aiming to be selected into Mumbai’s under-19 team. When 14-year-old Manju, who also has a penchant for scientific facts, gets to know his brother’s great rival, everything in his life begins to change and he is faced with decisions that will alter his sense of self and of the world around him.

The series will be produced in partnership with Sharon Maguire and Anand Tucker’s UK-based Seven Stories. A national obsession, cricket is also the focus of Netflix rival Amazon’s recently launched Inside Edge in India where the digital market is ripe for growth and both parties are investing significantly.

Again is set in New Dehli and centers on a female homicide detective who must put her career and life on the line when a recent murder shares links with closed cases from her past, pointing to a serial killer.

Mukerjee is a writer on Priyanka Chopra-starrer Quantico. She says, “Again not only speaks to my own duality and cultural heritage, but also to the universal grey that exists between life and death, where religion intersects justice.”