With Netflix’s upcoming series Mindhunter, Zodiac director David Fincher seems poised to return to familiar and fertile territory – inside the heads of serial killers. This new trailer for the series suggests a chilling journey.

Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI agents on what Netflix describes as a “sinister investigative odyssey” to understand how serial killers think, the trailer suggests that odyssey will be dark indeed.

“It’s not easy butchering people,” says one of the murderers to Groff’s fresh-faced agent. “It’s hard work.”

Fincher, whose 1995 Seven and 2007’s Zodiac are already classics of the genre, directs along with Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm and Andrew Douglas. Executive producing are Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron and Cean Chaffin.

Set during a time when “serial killer” was a new term, the trailer references Charles Manson, the Son of Sam and some other real-life terrors. “You want truffles? You gotta get into the dirt with the pigs,” says Groff’s agent. Or as McCallany puts it, “How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?”

Mindhunter premieres on Netflix October 13.

Check out the trailer above.