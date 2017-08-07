In its first ever acquisition, Netflix has bought Millarworld, the comic book publisher founded by Mark Millar which has spawned stories such as Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Old Man Logan.

Netflix and Millar will work to bring Millarworld’s portfolio of character franchises to life through films, series and kids shows available exclusively to Netflix global subscribers. The company will continue to create and publish new stories and character franchises under the Netflix label.

While terms of the deal were not disclosed, the move does reflect Netflix’s ambition to own and develop intellectuatl property.

“As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s The Avengers to Millarworld’s Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern-day Stan Lee,” said Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “We can’t wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling.”

Millar added: “This is only the third time in history a major comic book company has been purchased at this level. I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn’t have a better home.”

Millar runs Millarworld with his wife Lucy. He previously spent eight years at Marvel, where he developed the comic books and story arcs that inspired the first Avengers movie, Captain America: Civil War and Logan (Wolverine), which collectively grossed more than $3B at the worldwide box office. Since Millarworld was started, the company and its co-creators have created 18 published character worlds, of which three – Wanted, Kick-Ass and Kingsman – have yielded theatrical films that have collectively grossed nearly $1B worldwide.