Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell’s Stone Village Television Productions has acquired film and TV rights to Neil Strauss’ bestselling book The Truth: An Uncomfortable Book About Relationships, with plans to develop it as an 8-10-hour limited TV series. Strauss will executive produce with Steindorff and Russell. Deal is said to be in the mid-six figures.

The book, published in 2015 by HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books, contains topics ranging from monogamy to polyamory, sex anorexia to sex addiction. It’s described as a powerful memoir and eye-opening analysis of what draws us to the partners we choose, and how to keep passion and romance from fading over time. It is one man’s struggle to overcome the past and face a fear greater than death: intimacy.

“Neil’s story and book uncovers the truth about relationships at the deepest level,” said Steindorff. This story explores the real essence of love and relationships.”

“From the moment I first met with Stone Village, I knew they had to adapt this book,” Strauss added. “They weren’t just interested in telling the story. They were interested in creating a paradigm shift .”

Stone Village Television Prods has just completed Fire Chasers docuseries for Netflix, with a new docuseries Substance Abuse starting production in September. Company is also developing bestselling novel Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel as a premium television drama series.

Strauss is a Rolling Stone contributing editor, former New York Times reporter, and author of nine New York Times best-selling books, including The Game, The Truth, The Dirt (with Motley Crue), and Emergency, which was recently optioned by Tooley Productions.

Deal was negotiated by Strauss’ attorney Julian Chan, manager Oren Segal, Steindorff and Russell from Stone Village.