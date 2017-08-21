NBCUniversal turned to an exec with a track record at Dow Jones and Bloomberg to step in to its newly created position of EVP, Digital Sales and Strategy. Trevor Fellows will look for ways to wring cash from the Comcast unit’s digital partnerships — including with Buzzfeed, Vox Media, Snapchat, YouTube and Apple — as well as company owned digital and social media assets.

Fellows will report to Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships Chairman Linda Yaccarino, and work closely with Digital Enterprises President Maggie Suniewick.

Fellows “has an extensive background in building teams and developing new business models to stay ahead of the industry’s rapidly changing ecosystem,” Yaccarino says. “He will continue driving NBCUniversal’s digital transformation and help us remain the marketplace leader in developing experiences for our advertising partners to be everywhere consumers go.”

He comes to NBCU from Dow Jones; he became Chief Revenue Officer in 2013 and left in February when the company put its commercial operations under Chief Customer Officer Katie Vanneck-Smith. Before that he was head of Global Advertising Sales for Bloomberg where he helped to champion programmatic and native TV advertising.