NBC has put in development Mosaic, a futuristic tech drama from The Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball and producer Joe Hartwick Jr., Chernin Entertainment and Universal TV.

Written by Christine Lavaf and directed by Ball, Mosaic is set in a near-future metropolis and follows the interconnected lives of a diverse set of characters struggling to navigate their relationships in the face of emerging technologies. Ball and Hartwick Jr. executive produce via their Oddball Entertainment banner. Chernin Entertainment produces as part of its overall TV deal with NBC Entertainment and Universal Television. UTV is the studio.

This marks the first television project for Ball, whose Fox-based Oddball Entertainment is currently in post-production on the third installment of the successful Maze Runner franchise, The Death Cure. Additionally, the production banner has several feature projects in development at Fox, including Fall of Gods, Ruin, and In Search of Humans.

Lavaf was most recently tapped by Warner Bros. and Appian Way to pen the long-gestating film adaptation of Rod Serling’s iconic franchise, The Twilight Zone.

Chernin Entertainment is the production company behind Fox’s longest-running live-action comedy, New Girl, which was renewed for a seventh season. Chernin has also produced a string of box office hits, including the global blockbuster hits Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes; the Oscar-nominated drama Hidden Figures; and action comedies The Heat and Spy. Upcoming features include The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman, Red Sparrow directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Jennifer Lawrence, and The Mountain Between Us starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba.

Ball is repped by APA, Gotham Group and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher. Lavaf is repped by APA and Nelson Davis.