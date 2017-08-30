TLC has picked up a second season of hit home design show Nate & Jeremiah By Design. Casting is currently underway in Los Angeles for premiere in 2018.

The series follows renowned interior designers and husbands Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent as they help distressed homeowners turn renovation failures into dream homes, while juggling married life and parenting their 2-year-old daughter Poppy.

In each hourlong episode, the duo use their talent and design know-how to help homeowners who are novices in the midst of DIY disasters or inescapable renovation wrecks. Keeping budget in mind, they revisit the space to reimagine a practical and stylish layout.

Nate & Jeremiah By Design is produced for TLC by Asylum Entertainment.