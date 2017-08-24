Natalie Farrey has joined VICE Films as head of film to oversee development and production of all projects coming from VICE Films. She was one of the exec producers on Spike Jonze’s Her and one of the associate producers on Where the Wild Things Are VICE Films operates under VICE’s newly formed production banner, VICE Studios.

VICE recently announced a minority investment of $450 million from TPG, part of which is being used to build out the brand’s content portfolio and delivery capabilities worldwide. VICE Studios is based in Los Angeles. Farrey will

report to VICE Chief Creative Office Eddy Moretti and Executive Creative Director Danny Gabai in L.A.

Farrey has worked as a producer with Jonze for the last decade, often alongside Academy Award nominated Vincent Landay, most recently producing Jonze’s short film My Mutant Brain for Kenzo Parfums.