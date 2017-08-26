Too bad the recent solar eclipse isn’t a regular TV series. NASA might be able to fund a trip to Mars based on the ads.

The space agency claimed its hours-long live broadcast on its main website and via social media was its biggest online event ever, garnering 40 million total views. The agency had 12.1 million unique views on its live eclipse page while the phenomenon was taking place, and more than 2 million simultaneous views at the height. In total, the NASA package claimed more than 90 million page views on its main website and special eclipse subsite.

In contrast, HBO’s Game of Thrones averages 25 million viewers per episode, per HBO stats, while The Big Bang Theory has about 19 million, per Nielsen.

NASA

“We’ll admit it — even we were a bit blown away by the sheer magnitude of response to the total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017,” NASA said in a statement. The audience for the eclipse outstripped prior NASA shows like the Mars rover landing or Pluto fly-by, NASA claimed. A graph indicated those events were mere blips, coming in well below 25 million viewers.

YouTube backed up NASA’s claims. It said that people watched live streams and videos about the eclipse more than 100 million times and for a combined 6 million hours.