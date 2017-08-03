Netflix has released the official trailer for the third season of drug cartel drama Narcos. It was unveiled today in New York City, where this season was partially filmed.

Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the powerful Cali Cartel and its four Kings — Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), leader of Cali Cartel; Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), brains behind the rise of the of Cali Cartel and Gilberto’s brother; Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann), the on-the-low hitman, runs the Mexican connection and international distribution and Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote) who runs the satellite NYC empire of the Colombian drug network.

Other new players this season include Jorge Salcedo (Matias Varela), Cali’s head of security who prioritizes his wife and kids’ protection over his bosses; DEA agents Chris Feistl (Michael Stahl-David) and Daniel Van Ness (Matt Whelan), who enter the operation with enthusiasm and inexperience; Franklin Jurado (Miguel Angel Silvestre)- the cartel’s money launderer who unknowingly puts his wife, Christina (Kerry Bishe) in mortal danger and David Rodriguez (Arturo Castro), Miguel’s oldest son, who is reluctant at first to take a leading role in the cartel structure.

Pedro Pascal stars as DEA agent Javier Peña.

Narcos Season 3 launches globally on Netflix September 1.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.