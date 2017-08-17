Gkids, the distributor with nine Animated Feature Oscar nominations to its credit since 2010, has acquired North American rights to Napping Princess, the Kenji Kamiyama-helmed film that played the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year and won the animated feature award at the Fantasia Film Festival. Gkids plans a September 8 platform bow in New York at Los Angeles, followed by a national rollout.

The pic, previously known as Ancien and the Magic Tablet, is set in the near future and follows the journey of a young girl, Kokone, and her friend Morio as they set out to find Kokone’s missing father who has been accused of a crime. Kokone soon realizes she must tap into a world only accessible through her dreams in order to solve the mystery. The film will bow theatrically in both its original Japanese language and a new English dubbed version. (Check out the dubbed trailer below.)

Kamiyama’s directing credits include East of Eden and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.

“We fell in love with Kenji Kamiyama’s unique vision in Napping Princess,” said Gkids president David Jesteadt. “His blend of near-future science-fiction, family drama and detective story results in a high-octane, thought-provoking adventure that all ages can enjoy.”

Here’s the trailer: