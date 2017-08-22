Fox has handed a script commitment with penalty to Murdertown, a single-camera comedy executive produced by Idiotsiotter co-creator/star Jillian Bell.

Written/executive produced by writer-comedian Hayes Davenport (HBO’s Divorce) Murdertown centers on a New York radio journalist who, after a career-ending gaffe, returns to her hometown on Cape Cod and takes a job at the local newspaper, hoping to uncover a headline-grabbing true crime story that will get her back in the spotlight.

Fox

3 Arts’ Pam Kohl and Oly Obst will executive produce alongside Bell and Davenport. Jillian Bell’s sister and producing partner, Brianna Bell, will produce. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio. It is unclear at the whether Jillian Bell would act in the project.

Bell, known for her recurring roles on Workaholics and Eastbound & Down, also appeared in the movies 22 Jump Street and Fist Fight and was a writer on Saturday Night Live. She co-created and starred with Charlotte Newhouse in Idiotsitter, which started as a web series before migrating to Comedy Central where it aired for two seasons. Bell is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and attorney Chad Christopher. Davenport, whose series writing credits also include HBO’s Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, is repped by UTA and attorneyDan Fox.