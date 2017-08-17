MTV will launch the return of its rebooted Unplugged franchise next month with multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes as the first performer.

MTV Unplugged Shawn Mendes debuts Thursday, September 8 at 8 PM from downtown Los Angeles’ Theater at Ace Hotel.

The network announced last year it was bringing back the franchise as part of a renewed major push for live music and music-inspired programming. The new iteration will feature performances from locations across the globe that hold special meaning to each artist.

Mendes scored his second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart with the release of his sophomore album Illuminate, which hit No. 1 on iTunes in over 65 countries. He’s currently on his Illuminate World Tour with dates at L.A.’s Staples Center and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

MTV

Since its debut in 1989, MTV’s Unplugged has featured performances from artists including Nirvana, Jay-Z, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Tony Bennett, Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lil Wayne, Adele and Florence + The Machine.

MTV Unplugged Shawn Mendes will be produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager serving as executive producers. Chris Choun, Lee Lodge and Jen Jones will also Executive Produce. MTV Unplugged series is executive produced by Garrett English with Vanessa Whitewolf as producer.