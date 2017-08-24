As MTV awaits word from the Pentagon on whether the Department of Defense will accept an invitation for transgender troops to attend Sunday’s Video Music Awards, Hillary Clinton has weighed in on what a progressive veterans’ organization calls Donald Trump’s “embrace of hate.”

“Correct,” tweeted Clinton today, agreeing with the characterization.

Yesterday, a Pentagon spokesman told CNN that the Department of Defense “is reviewing the parameters” of MTV’s VMA invitation to active duty transgender military service members.

The invitation to Sunday’s awards ceremony was made by Chris McCarthy, MTV president. “MTV has invited transgender members of the US armed forces to the 2017 Video Music Awards and we would be honored if they could attend,” he said in a statement. “Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stands for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere.”

Last month, Trump, more or less out of the blue and more or less chief-commanding by Twitter, tweeted that “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

The progressive VoteVets tweeted yesterday, “There’s NO reason for a transgender ban. Military isn’t asking for it. Americans don’t want it. This is about Trump embrace of hate. Period.”

Tweeted Clinton: “Correct.”