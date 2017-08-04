USA Network has released a first-look photo of Bobby Cannavale’s new Mr. Robot character, and like everything else about this ever-surprising series, you can make of it what you will. With oversized eyeglasses, a cheesy mustache and a full pompadoured hair helmet, Cannavale’s “Irving” looks exactly like what you’d expect from USA’s character description.

“A laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman.” See the photo below.

Cannavale (Vinyl, Boardwalk Empire) joins the cast for Season 3, premiering in October and picking up immediately following the Season 2 cliffhanger that left Elliot (Rami Malek) shot and bleeding on the ground. Says USA, “Season 3 will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.”

Also starring are Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Stephanie Corneliussen and BD Wong. Sam Esmail is the writer and exec producer, along with Anonymous Content executive producers Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton.

Here’s Cannavale’s new look: