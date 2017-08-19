After a teaser two weeks ago along with the revelation of Bobby Cannavale’s used car salesman character Irving, USA Networks dropped a small clip on Twitter tonight from Mr. Robot‘s season 3.0 with the message “Prepare yourself, friend. This clip is just the beginning.”

In the one minute video, Rami Malek’s Elliot is at the world series for hackers, the Def Con CTF Quals (an actual tournament for cyber security geeks) and he’s beat the competition in two minutes. But given how Elliot battles a dissociative identity disorder, his mind is always on the go. Here it seems like he’s trying to protect the computer of his hacker associate Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom) from a rival hacker gang. “I can shut down their access before the Dark Army notices,” says Elliot referring to the Chinese hacker group that’s been rattling the world over the last two seasons.

But then he’s interrupted by his sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) who was last seen getting the third degree from the FBI. Darlene is here with a mysterious individual, possibly a hacker from the Dark Army, who curtly orders Elliot “Stand up, and walk with us.” Will Elliot join them?

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail has teased that season 3 is about “disintegration” following season 2’s “revolution”, and that the series will take place in an America where Donald Trump has left a big footprint.

Mr. Robot returns on Wednesday, October 11 at 10 PM/9 PM Central.

Watch the clip below: