Something major always happens when Elliot Alderson (Rami Maleck) is just completely out of it, and in season 3 of USA’s Mr. Robot we see that economic ruin is happening. In fact, it looks a lot worse than the fall of 2008.

As E-Corp boss baddie Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer) says in a Trump-ian way in the trailer “World catastrophes like this, they occur because men like me allow them.” What’s going on here in season 3 is, as Elliot’s sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) exclaims, that rival Chinese hacker gang, The Dark Army, “has turned.” There goes the global neighborhood.

We last saw Elliot shot at the end of season 2 by his former E-Corp tech nemesis-turned-partner-in-cyber crime Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallstrom). The season 3 trailer begins with Wellick crying, “He made me shoot him, he kept saying I wasn’t real!”

But don’t worry, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, for as Elliot’s b.f. Angela (Portia Doubleday) says “This will mark the end of E-Corp.” And for those who’ve never seen a Mr. Robot episode in their life, E-Corp is ‘The Man’, the 1%, the Enron who behind the scenes runs our lives, and brought great pain to Elliot and Angela’s parents. Still not clear here, is exactly how Bobby Cannavale’s used car salesman character factors into all of this. But by far this Mr. Robot trailer is the most we’ve seen to date in regards to season 3.

Mr. Robot turns its monitors back on October 11, 2017.