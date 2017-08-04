USA Network has announced the Season 3 premiere date for its critically praised drama series Mr. Robot and unveiled a new trailer.

The third season will debut Wednesday, October 11 at 10 PM/9 PM Central on USA Network. The premiere date and trailer followed the network’s release earlier today of a first-look photo of Bobby Cannavale’s anticipated character Irving.

Mr. Robot, from Universal Cable Productions, follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) and fsociety, starts a revolution to change the world. Picking up immediately following the Season 2 cliffhanger, Season 3 will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.

In addition to Malek and Slater, the series stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Cannavale, Stephanie Corneliussen and BD Wong. Mr. Robot hails from writer and executive producer Sam Esmail as well as Anonymous Content executive producers Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.