Paramount has released the first full-length trailer to the Jennifer Lawrence starring psychological horror film Mother, from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky. The pic, also starring Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffe, will have world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, followed by a wide release on September 15.

“What do they want?” questions Lawrence’s character in trailer as the married couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home and disrupt their tranquil existence. “They’ve come here to see me,” says her equally eerie husband in the trailer.

Scott Franklin and Ari Handel of Protozoa produced the pic.

Check out the trailer above.