STXfilms has timed the first trailer for Aaron’s Sorkin’s Molly’s Game with the announcement today that the pic written and directed by the Oscar-winning writer behind The Social Network, Steve Jobs, A Few Good Men and TV’s The West Wing among others will have its world premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival. That comes ahead of its November 22, 2017 theatrical bow right in the heat of awards season.

Jessica Chastain stars as Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who for a decade ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey (Idris Elba), who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe. The true story is based on Bloom’s book that blew the lid off the entire operation.

Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Chris O’Dowd and Bill Camp co-star in the pic produced by Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal and Matt Jackson.

Check out the trailer above.