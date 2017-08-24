AMC Networks’ Shudder streaming service has acquired Seasons 1 and 2 of France’s critically praised sci-fi series Missions from AB International Distribution. Under the deal, Shudder has exclusive first window rights for the U.S., Canada and UK/Ireland for Season 1 of the OCS Signature series. The streaming service will launch Season 1 on September 28 across its territories, and will also co-produce the 10-episode Season 2, slated to air in 2018.

Created by Henri Debeurme, Julien Lacombe and Ami Cohen, and directed by Julien Lacombe, Missions tells how an expedition on Mars is transformed into a rescue mission to save a competitor’s ship and crew. The series addresses the future of our species and planet, drawing unexpected parallels between Mars and the Earth, by means of a powerful and unusual ecological allegory.

Missions received the TV Critic’s Best Series Awards at the MIP Drama Screenings and The Discovery Prize at Series Mania earlier this year. The series is produced by Empreinte Digitale,