The O.C. alum Mischa Barton has been cast in the Roxy Shih-directed indie drama Painkillers from Lone Suspect and Title Media. Starring Adam Huss, Madeline Zima, Grant Bowler, and Debra Wilson, the pic follows brilliant surgeon John Clarke (Huss) who, after a terrible car crash in which his son dies, is tormented by guilt and becomes prey to an unbearable physical pain. With his marriage starts disintegrating, John soon finds out that the only thing that can ease his pain is the taste of human blood. The script by Giles Daoust, who is also producing the project with Luke Barnett, Vincent Masciale, and Catherine Dumonceaux. Mike Macari and Alain Berliner are executive producing as filming is currently underway in Los Angeles. Barton, who recently starred in the indie drama Deserted and wrapped on the feature Papa with Daryl Hannah, is repped by Link Entertainment.

Rex/Shutterstock

Twilight Saga actor Cameron Bright and Kristinia DeBarge, who stars in the WeTV series Growing Up Hip Hop, have signed on to the indie film Conundrum: Secrets Among Friends, about longtime friends, who take a weekend getaway to a beach house in the Hamptons and all hell will break loose as their secrets come to light. Christian Vincent, Marianna Gavelo and Bronson Pelletier star in the film, co-written and directed by Michelle A. Daniel. Shaun Cairo, Justin Price, Blaine Moir and Joe Spencer are producing the project, which was picked up by Unmanned Media, for release on November 15, 2018. Bright is repped by Vickie Petronio at Play Management, while DeBarge is with Fly Guy Management.