EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Otto and John Corbett have come aboard the Constantin Film/EMJAG Productions feature The Silence, along with young actor Kyle Breitkopf (Parental Guidance) They join previously announced Kiernan Shipka and Stanley Tucci. John R. Leonetti is attached to direct the film, which is based on the novel by Tim Lebbon with the screenplay adapted by The Van Dyke Brothers, Carey and Shane.

The pic centers on Ally, a deaf teenager, who lived in New Jersey where a colony of bats are attacked by a parasitic insect and soon morph into a new lethal species called Vesps. As the blind, winged creatures quickly grow, spread and attack the human population, Ally’s heightened senses become her strength. She and her family seek refuge in the woods where they must live in total silence and amidst the creature chaos, they learn that humans can be just as dangerous.

Robert Kulzer, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lambert are producing the project, while Martin Moszkowicz serves as exec producing.

Otto can currently be seen on the big screen in the Annabelle: Creation, the latest installment in The Conjuring franchise, and recently starred in the Fox reboot series 24: Legacy. She’s repped by Gersh and Management 360.

Also with Gersh as well as Lovett Management, Corbett, known for his acclaimed roles on HBO’s Sex In The City and CBS’ Northern Exposure, stars in the recently released Steve Gomer-directed film All Saints.

Breitkopf, who will soon be seen in Lionsgate’s Wonder, with Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay, is repped by Innovative and Noble Caplan Abrams.