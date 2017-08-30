Miramax, which has been undergoing a reorganization under the helm of Bill Block, has laid off about 20 film service and delivery lab employees. The new CEO had laid off about 25 employees in May which included nearly the entire TV and film staffs including the well-respected production head Zanne Devine.

The company is reorganizing to basically license out its film and TV properties; it has a library touting about 700 titles. There are expected to be no more layoffs after this, we’re told.

Miramax was founded in the late 1970s by Bob and Harvey Weinstein and named after their parents. In 1993, they sold it to Disney, which in turn sold it to private investors. A year ago beIN Media Group grabbed hold of it.