Winners Miley Cyrus, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot and Ed Sheeran didn’t show up in person at the Teen Choice Awards last night to accept their wins but Supergirl, The Flash and black-ish’s Anthony Anderson were there, as were Chris Pratt, Vanessa Hudgens and the cast of Riverdale.

Facing premium cable powerhouses Game of Thrones and Power, this year’s Teen Choice Awards is currently even with the July 31 show of last year among adults 18-49. That John Cena hosted show ticked down a tenth in the final numbers, which may happen this year. Viewershipwise, fast affiliates have Sunday’s 8- 10 PM Teen Choice Awards snagging an audience of 1.94 million. That’s up just over 5% over the early numbers from the 2016 TCA, which ended up at 1.66 million in the final numbers.

Both CBS, ABC and FOX could also see adjustments because of sports on Sunday thanks to the PGA Championship spilling into primetime on the House of Moonves and the Seattle Seahawks decimating the L.A. Chargers 48-17. The NFL preseason game was seen on ABC affiliates in the City of Angels and FOX stations in Seattle and Portland.

With the 19-minute delay in the start of CBS’ primetime last night, all numbers are tentative. Having said that, the 8:30 PM ET stating Big Brother (1.6/6) and the 9:30 PM ET starting Candy Crush (0.5/2) are down 16% and up a tenth respectively right now from their August 6 early numbers.

Overall, CBS won the night with a 1.0/4 rating among the key demo and 4.88 million viewers – at least in the fast affiliates.

On ABC, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (0.8/2) and The $100,000 Pyramid (0.7/3) were up a tenth and even with last week.

NBC and The CW were all encores on Sunday.