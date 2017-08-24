Highly regarded exhibition and distribution veteran Mike Viane will join STXfilms as Executive VP/head of theatrical sales. Before joining STXfilms, Viane was head film buyer at Regal Entertainment Group. He spent more than 20 years at Warner Bros., releasing more than 20 films a year. Viane will report to STXfilms President of domestic distribution Kevin Grayson and begins September 1.

Immediately prior to joining STX, Viane was a consultant to Vision Media Management and Bleecker Street Media. In his new role at STXfilms, Viane will oversee theatrical sales and distribution management, and play a key role in

strategic planning, contract negotiations and market expansion. He will be working on a number of upcoming films at the company including The Foreigner on Oct. 13, A Bad Moms Christmas coming on Nov. 3 and Molly’s Game which bows Thanksgiving week on Nov. 22.

“Adding Mike to our already top-flight tier of distribution executives will bolster our efforts as we plan our 2018 release slate, which will be our biggest yet,” said Grayson in making the announcement. “Mike’s track record and expertise are unparalleled; we will rely on his vast experience and extensive network to accelerate the next phase of our expansion.”