Mike Hodge has been reelected president of the SAG-AFTRA New York local and his running mates on the ruling party’s USAN slate swept the vice presidential contests and eight of nine national board seats.

For the full NY local results, click here.

Hodge received 3,924 votes – nearly two-thirds of all the ballots cast – handily defeating runner-up Charles Gemmill (1,225 votes) and Kevin Cannon (786). In the vp races, Rebecca Damon, the union’s executive vice president, finished first in the balloting with 3,664 votes. Maureen Donnelly is the 2nd vp with 3,409 votes; Kim Kerr the 3rd vp with 3,317 votes, and Liz Zazzi the 4th vp with 2,816.

Anne Gartlan finished just out of vp contention with 2,552 vote but retained her seat on the national board – the only non-USAN candidate to win a national board seat. Her election probably puts an end to her opposition slate’s complaint that a ninth board seat had been put up for grabs without their knowledge, for if not for the ninth seat, she wouldn’t have been elected.

The eight top vote-getters in the race for nine national board seats are Hodge, Linda Powell, Donnelly, Damon, Ezra Knight, Adrian Martinez, Jay Potter and Traci Godfrey – all members of the USAN slate. Gartlan finished ninth.

The sweeping victory by USAN is good news for SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, who was endorsed by USAN in her bid for re-election. Her supporters virtually swept the contests in the union’s 23 outlying locals and stands to win when the Los Angeles local reports its results later tonight.