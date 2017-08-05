A slew of comedians showed up to bid farewell to @midnight with Chris Hardwick in the series’ final episode, its 600th.

Host Hardwick set the celebratory tone by coming out in a tuxedo, and the finale went on to give fans one more dose of what they’d loved about the show, breezing through some of the most memorable guests through the years participating in some of the show’s most memorable segments.

The guests included Thomas Lennon, Weird Al Yankovic, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel, Hannah Hart and Paul F. Tompkins. Here are Lennon, Scheer and Huebel in fan favorite @midnight games.

Earlier in the day, Hardwick teased the finale with a set selfie featuring his guests. “We started this show in the back of a comic book shop,” he said on the show. “None of us could have imagined we’d end up with four seasons and two Emmys.”

The decision to end @midnight after four seasons and 600 episodes was made last month mutually by Comedy Central, host/executive producer Hardwick and production company Funny Or Die.