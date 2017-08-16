After 12 years with TMT Entertainment, veteran talent manager and producer Michael Gasparro has exited to launch his own company, Gasparro Management Company.

Gasparro will bring along clients including Nick Sandow (Orange Is The New Black), Bridget Regan (Jane The Virgin, The Last Ship), Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete) Raúl Castillo (Looking, Seven Seconds), Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), and Samantha Soule (Godless), among others. He will continue to be based in New York.

In addition, Gasparro will continue to produce with clients for film and television. His production credits include The Wannabe, starring Patricia Arquette & executive produced by Martin Scorsese; and Spike TV’s six-part docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and the upcoming Rest in Peace The Trayvon Martin Story for Paramount Network, both with executive producers Jay Z and The Weinstein Company.

