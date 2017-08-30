Emmy-winner Michael Badalucco (David E. Kelley’s The Practice) and Sopranos alum Federico Castelluccio are set as the leads in Marlyn Bandiero’s indie film Blue Betrayal, inspired by true events about a family man who loses everything after he is betrayed by his partners. The pic will go before cameras in NYC’s Washington Heights at the end of the year.

Set in 1983, while on a drug bust, police officer Joe Luppino gets shot and comes within an inch of losing his life and begins to fear about supporting his family, which leads him to open a small gym for a second, safer income. He soon discovers his business partner is selling drugs out of the gym and members of his precinct are involved. Luppino has to fight against the betrayal, the set up, and ultimately his own need for revenge.

Bandiero is producing the project with Al Bandiero.

Badalucco recently appeared in Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply, adding to his long list of film credits, which include O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Sleepless in Seattle, and Jungle Fever. He’s repped by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency.

Castellucci just made his film directorial debut with The Brooklyn Banker starring Troy Garity and Paul Sorvino. Repped by The Arlook Group, his resume includes Made, Fire and Diary of a Hitman.