Miami Vice is eyeing a return to NBC. The network has put in development a reboot of its signature 1980s action crime drama, with the Fast & Furious duo of Vin Diesel and Chris Morgan producing.

The remake will be written by Peter Macmanus (The Mist, Satisfaction) and produced by Universal Television, Chris Morgan Productions and Diesel’s One Race TV. No executive producers have been locked in yet, but Morgan and Ainsley Davies of Chris Morgan Productions are expected to serve as EPs along with Diesel and Shana Waterman of One Race and Macmanus.

REX/Shutterstock

The original series, created by Anthony Yerkovich and executive produced by Michael Mann, starred Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, two Metro-Dade Police Department detectives working undercover in Miami. It quickly became a pop culture phenom and ran on NBC for five seasons from 1984-89. The show, unlike standard police procedurals, drew heavily on 1980s New Wave culture and music, and became noted for its integration of music and visual effects.

USA began airing reruns in 1988, joined by an originally unaired episode, which ran on January 25, 1990.

A film adaptation of the series, directed by Michael Mann, was released by Universal in July 2006 with Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx as the leads.

Morgan is repped by ICM Partners and McKuin Frankel. Macmanus is with UTA.