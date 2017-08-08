EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, New Line has purchased an Untitled Female Boston Cop project based on a book proposal by Alexandra Lydon about the first women to join Boston’s police department in the ’70s. The film will be developed as a dramatic vehicle for Melissa McCarthy to play one of the main women cops in what’s envisioned as an ensemble. She will produce the film with her husband and production partner Ben Falcone through their On the Day production banner.

The book’s publishing rights sold preemptively to Picador USA. It tells the true story of the first female police in one of Boston’s most turbulent decades. Taking place in the 1970s, the book chronicles the transition of black and white women into the notorious old boys’ club of the Boston Police Department, as they find themselves on the front lines of a racially divided city and became unwitting participants in a social revolution.

While McCarthy has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable female comedy stars, she has shown in films like St. Vincent that she certainly has the versatility and chops for a dramatic turn. This certainly seems like fertile ground for those ambitions. McCarthy is currently Emmy nominated for her zeitgeist guest stints on Saturday Night Live playing White House spokesman Sean Spicer. CAA brokered the deal, and the publishing agent is Stuart Krichevsky’s Mackenzie Brady Watson.

