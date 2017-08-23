EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Leo and Bill Pullman are coming back for the Equalizer sequel to co-star alongside Denzel Washington for Sony Pictures and director Antoine Fuqua.

Leo and Pullman are set to reprise their roles as Susan and Brian Plummer, the great friends of Robert McCall (Washington) when he worked in counter-terrorism. Susan was McCall’s handler. The cameras will roll in Boston on September 14.

Leo is an Emmy and Oscar winner whose recent credits include Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and Novitiate, which will get is international premiere in Toronto and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Classics.

Pullman, who is being honored with the excellence in acting award in October at the the Woodstock Film Festival, stars in A24’s The Ballad Of Lefty Brown — a Western that had its world premiere at SXSW to critical acclaim for the actor. The film got a 30-day exclusive window on DirecTV before it goes to its theatrical run via A24.

The Equalizer 2 was scripted by Richard Wenk and is being produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Washington, Steve Tisch, Mace Neufeld, Alex Siskin and Tony Eldridge.

