EXCLUSIVE: Former CSI: NY star Melina Kanakaredes has been tapped as a new series regular on Fox‘s upcoming medical drama series The Resident.

Written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, directed by Phillip Noyce and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, The Resident centers on a tough, brilliant senior resident who guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.

Kanakaredes will play a new character, Dr. Lane Hunter. As the top oncologist in the state of Georgia, Lane is brilliant, warm and a strong leader who spends every waking moment tending to her patients. However, as the season unfolds, we discover an unexpected complexity in Lane as surprising twists and turns end up driving a harrowing thriller arc.

Kanakaredes joins The Resident cast members Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Wilson and fellow new addition Moran Atias.

Jones and Fuqua executive produce alongside Todd Harthan, Oly Obst and David Boorstein, while Schore and Sethi serve as co-executive producers for 20th Century Fox TV, 3 Arts Entertainment & Fuqua Films.

This marks a return to the medical drama genre for Kanakaredes who toplined on the successful NBC drama Providence and did an arc on ABC’s Private Practice. She also starred opposite Gary Sinise on CBS’ CSI: NY for six seasons and had recurring roles on ABC’s Notorious and NYPD Blue. Kenakaredes is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment