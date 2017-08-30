First Lady Melania Trump issued a statement at the conclusion of the First Couple’s trip to Texas on Tuesday, praising residents for their strength, resilience and the “compassion and sense of community that has taken over the state.”

“My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas and Louisiana,” FLOTUS added.

Until the statement, journalists covering President Donald Trump’s visit to the state seemed most concerned, First Lady-wise, with her footwear. Some media members’ undies got bunched by the sight of Melania leaving the White House Tuesday morning, headed to Texas wearing heels.

God grant me the serenity not to comment on the shoes. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) August 29, 2017

Melania is wearing stilettos to a hurricane zone: https://t.co/29WIwlipab — erica orden (@eorden) August 29, 2017

“First Lady Melania Trump Sticks to Stilettos as She Leaves White House for Flood-Ravaged Texas” marveled People magazine.

Melania pulled a fast one, changing into sensible sneakers during the flight, which must have made the footwear fetish-ed reporters feeling foolish.

