There was movement and bit of everything staying the same in primetime as both America’s Got Talent (2.7/11) and Bachelor In Paradise (1.3/5) had upticks and NBC won Tuesday both in the key demo and total viewership.

Mel B literally had the knives out for Simon Cowell last night on the NBC summer blockbuster in revenge for a rather impolite comment he made about her wedding night last week. With that and more, the third week of AGT’s live results were up 4% among adults 18-49 and, as 13.2 million tuned in, 5% in audience from the August 22 show.

That, along with a Hollywood Game Night (1.2/5) that rose 9% to its best demo result since January 2016, pushed the Comcast-owned net to its 14th Tuesday demo win in a row. Up a tenth from last week, NBC snared a 2.2/9 rating last night with a total audience of 10.47 million viewers. Worth noting, year-to-year, AGT was up 13% in the demo and 17% in viewers over the comparable show of 2016

As NBC saw its shows go up, ABC had its best Tuesday this summer as Bachelor In Paradise gained some traction. Up 9% in among the 18-49s and 13% (4.3 million) in viewers from last Tuesday, BiP hit season highs for the night. Night-to-night, BiP dipped 19% from Monday’s show. Finishing off Tuesday for the Disney-owned net, Somewhere Between (0.4/2) was the same as its August 22 show.

CBS, FOX and the CW were all encores on Tuesday.