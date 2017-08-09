Megan Dodds has been cast in the Jesse Peretz-directed film Juliet, Naked, an adaption to Nick Hornby’s bestselling novel of the same title. The romantic comedy, which stars Ethan Hawke, Rose Bryne and Chris O’Dowd, follows the story of long-suffering Annie (Byrne), her music obsessed boyfriend Duncan (O’Dowd), and music star Tucker Crowe (Hawke), the object of Duncan’s obsession. Dodds will play Carrie, a fit and still cool American soccer mom whose past with Tucker has her rushing to his side in a London hospital. Tamara Jenkins, Phil Alden Robinson and Jim Taylor penned the screenplay, which is being produced by Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel, Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa and Jeffrey Soros. Simon Horsman serves as executive producer. Dodds, who will up next appear in Vlad Marsavin’s upcoming indie Wonderwell, is repped by APA, Silver Lining Entertainment, and Independent in the UK.

David Grovic, who wrote and directed the 2014 crime drama The Bag Man, starring John Cusack and Robert De Niro, has set up-and-comer Calli Taylor to topline his musical comedy Double Trouble. It centers on a charismatic young girl with high hopes of becoming a top-billing star and the obstacles she encounters while trying to get a start in the entertainment industry. Scott Clayton’s Oceanside Media is producing, with TinRes Entertainment fully financing film, which is slated to go before cameras in New York early next year. Christian Mercuri of Capstone Group and David Haring are exec producing. Capstone is handling the international distribution rights and will introduce the buyers at the Toronto Film Festival in September.