Ed Begley, Jr. (Future Man) and Sister Sister alumna Tia Mowry have been tapped for recurring roles in the upcoming first season of CBS/WBTV comedy Me, Myself & I.

Written by Dan Kopelman, Me, Myself & I stars Bobby Moynihan in a comedy about the defining moments in one man’s life over three distinct periods — as a 14-year-old in 1991 (Jack Dylan Grazer), at age 40 in present day (Moynihan) and at age 65 in 2042 (John Larroquette).

Begley will play Governor Justin, the future version of Alex Riley’s step-brother. In 1991, the teenage Justin (Christopher Richards) is constantly coming up with half-baked schemes that end in spectacular failure. Fifty-one years later, he’s the Governor of California.

Mowry will play Wendy, the wife of Darryl (Jaleel White). Wendy totally relates to present-day Alex Riley’s (Moynihan) frustration over missing out on his daughter’s formative experiences. For example, if anyone took her daughter to Disneyland for the first time, she’d be furious as well — not realizing that her husband had done just that.

Also starring Brian Unger, Kelen Coleman, Mandell Maughan, Skylar Gray, Reylynn Caster and Sharon Lawrence.

“When we decided to introduce the character of Governor Justin, Ed [Begley, Jr.] was the only actor we considered,” said Koppelman. Regarding Mowry,“I’ve loved working with Tia in the past and am thrilled to have her be part of my new show,” he added.

Kopelman executive produces alongside Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. The series is produced by Kapital Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

Actor/activist Begley, known for his six-time Emmy nominated role as Dr. Victor Ehrlich on St. Elsewhere, is currently shooting Hulu series Future Man and recently appeared on Better Call Saul with Bob Odenkirk. He’s also recurred on Six Feet Under, Arrested Development and Portlandia. Begley is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.

Known for her role on the hit comedy Sister Sister, Mowry-Hardrict recently wrapped a third season of her Cooking Channel series Tia Mowry at Home. Her other credits include The Game and Instant Mom. In March, she released her first cookbook Whole New You, by Random House Publishing Group. She’s repped by UTA and LINK Entertainment.