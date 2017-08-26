Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has criticized President Donald Trump ’s pardon of former Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio , saying the move undermines Trump’s stated respect for the rule of law.

“No one is above the law and the individuals entrusted with the privilege of being sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold,” McCain said. “Mr. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for continuing to illegally profile Latinos living in Arizona based on their perceived immigration status in violation of a judge’s orders. The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

Trump and McCain have long been at odds on various issues. The White House defended the pardon of the 85-year-old Arpaio as unjust, as he was allegedly performing his law enforcement duties.

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating the terms of a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case. He subsequently lost a re-election bid last year.

Producer/director Judd Apatow took to Twitter to chide the president. “Pardon Cosby next. He kept America amused. Then pardon Manson. He wrote some good songs. Then OJ. He got a lot of yards.”

Actress Debra Messing called Trump’s pardon, “A disgusting racist disgrace” via Twitter, echoed by actress Patricia Arquette, who called the move “utterly disgusting” on the service.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda posted a Twitter picture from the Pixar film Monsters Inc. to suggest everyone hug it out. “Good night world, bring it in.”

Director Duncan Jones said via Twitter that “If this pardon is not overturned, GOP has to accept that from this point on ANYTHING is legal, should any President so desire it.”

Actor George Takei took a more humorous approach. “Today’s headline: Trump pardons Arpaio. Tomorrow’s headline: Pence pardons Trump.”