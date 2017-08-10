Comedian and actor Maz Jobrani, known for his jokes and riffs about living as an Iranian immigrant in the United States, will host the International Emmy Awards Gala in New York on Monday, November 20.

“Maz Jobrani has been entertaining American and international audiences by using comedy to address prejudice and stereotypes around the world,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in making the host announcement.

In addition to stand-up comedy, TED talks and NPR, Jobrani is a founding member of the “Axis of Evil” comedy tour. His comedy specials have aired on Comedy Central and Showtime and his latest special, Immigrant, premiered on Netflix, August 1.

Said Jobrani, “I’m super excited to host the International Emmys. Although given our new immigration laws I’m not sure how many nominees will actually make it.”

Over 1000 international media and entertainment executives convene in New York each year for the Gala. In addition to the presentation of Emmy Awards for programming, the Academy will present two special awards: As previously announced two-time Academy Award winning actor and producer Kevin Spacey will receive the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award and Emilio Azcárraga Jean, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Grupo Televisa will receive the 2017 International Emmy Directorate Award.