While Showtime will report the PPV revenue from last night’s fight in about a week, ComScore says that Fathom Event’s theatrical broadcast of the Floyd Mayweather, Jr.-Conor McGregor bout grossed $2.4M at 481 movie theaters.

That number easily beats the Mayweather-Alvarez fight which delivered over $1M to Fathom. In addition, last night’s Fathom event was the third highest-grossing title at Saturday’s box office behind Lionsgate’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard ($3.89M) and New Line/Warner Bros.’ Annabelle: Creation ($2.8M). Overall, Mayweather-McGregor ranks 9th on the weekend B.O. chart. Mayweather-McGregor marked Fathom’s 10th Mayweather fight, and 18th boxing match broadcasted overall since 2009. Fathom tickets for last night’s fight went for about $40 a pop.

Mayweather set a new boxing recording with a 50-0 winning streak, now ahead of Rocky Marciano’s 49-0, defeating McGregor with a TKO in the tenth round.

Compared to all the other bucks flowing in from the “Money Fight”, Fathom’s haul is indeed small next to the match’s PPV projections: $500M stateside; $700M worldwide. For the second time in three fights, Mayweather earned a $100M guarantee, with McGregor taking home $30M, a number that dwarfs any amount he’s made during a UFC match. According to reports those figures will swell once profit shares are counted with Mayweather potentially earning $350M, 40% more than his Pacquaiao fight paycheck, and McGregor depositing around $100M.