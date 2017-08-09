The promo for the upcoming service FX+ shown during FX’s TCA executive session included footage from Kurt Sutter’s Mayans MC pilot along with FX’s current and library series.

Is this a good sign that the pilot, which is undergoing a reshoot and a recasting of some key roles, is heading to a series pickup? “It’s a good sign,” FX CEO John Landgraf said. “I’m really excited where we are in the process on Mayans. “I’m very confident about the future of the spinoff.”

Landgraf also said that he is excited about the show having an almost all-Latino cast. He expects to make a pickup in about three months.