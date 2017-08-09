Menu

TV
‘Mayans MC’ Looks Good For Pickup, FX Boss “Confident”…

TV

‘Mayans MC’ Looks Good For Pickup, FX Boss “Confident” About ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spinoff’s Future – TCA

by
REX/Shutterstock

The promo for the upcoming service FX+ shown during FX’s TCA executive session included footage from Kurt Sutter’s Mayans MC pilot along with FX’s current and library series.

Is this a good sign that the pilot, which is undergoing a reshoot and a recasting of some key roles, is heading to a series pickup? “It’s a good sign,” FX CEO John Landgraf said. “I’m really excited where we are in the process on Mayans. “I’m very confident about the future of the spinoff.”

Landgraf also said that he is excited about the show having an almost all-Latino cast. He expects to make a pickup in about three months.

Norberto Barba was recently tapped to direct and executive produce the reshot Mayans pilot. Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC focuses on the struggles of EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy

No Comments

Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

ad