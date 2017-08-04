The Romanoffs, Matthew Weiner’s followup series to his Emmy winning Mad Men, has started to assemble its cast. Joining the Amazon contemporary anthology series as guest stars are Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and two former Mad Men co-stars, Christina Hendricks and John Slattery. Also cast in the series, co-produced with Weinstein Television, are Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Amanda Peet (Togetherness), and Marthe Keller (Marathon Man). No other cast members have been confirmed yet but Mad Men star Jon Hamm is among a number of well known actors rumored for roles.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Weiner, The Romanoffs is set around the globe featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Weiner is set to direct all episodes. The series will debut on Prime Video next year.