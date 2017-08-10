EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Morrison has been set to star in Chinese feature Crazy Alien, the third installment in director Ning Hao’s black comedy trilogy that includes 2006’s Crazy Stone and 2009’s Crazy Racer (aka Silver Medalist). The logline is being kept under wraps, though it’s understood Alien will be in keeping with the previous Crazy crime capers.

Production on the Chinese-language movie is just getting underway in Qingdao. Morrison will speak English in the picture with his role subtitled in Chinese.

Co-starring is Ning’s frequent collaborator Huang Bo, who was in the previous Crazy pics as well as the director’s 2014 smash Breakup Buddies. Also aboard are Tom Pelphrey (Iron Fist, Banshee); Kat Nelson (A Girl Is A Gun); and Shen Teng, who appeared in Breakup Buddies and is known for another local box office hit, Goodbye Mr Loser.

A Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, Glee alum Morrison recently starred in the Harvey Weinstein-produced Finding Neverland on Broadway and next will be onscreen in Tulip Fever, which releases domestically on August 25. He’s repped by CAA.

Glee was a popular series in China. Said Ning: “We are expanding the potential audience for Chinese films. This time, we are collaborating with extraordinary Hollywood actors. I believe that all these amazing talents will inspire each other to put on a great performance.”

Breakup Buddies was the No. 2 movie of 2014 in the Middle Kingdom, grossing $188M. Ning’s other credits include 2013’s neo-Western thriller No Man’s Land, which competed in Berlin and has been compared to the work of the Coen brothers.

Huanxi Media and Dirty Monkey are producing Crazy Alien with a China release set for February 5, 2019. Morrison is repped by CAA and management Podwall Entertainment.