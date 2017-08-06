ABC has renewed its game show Match Game, hosted by Alec Baldwin, for a third season. Additionally, Baldwin’s company, El Dorado Pictures, has signed a two-year first-look deal with the network’s sibling ABC Studios. The announcement was made during ABC’s portion of the TCA summer press tour.

While ranking below other current ABC game shows revivals like Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid. Match Game, part of ABC’s Fun & Games lineup, has been pretty consistent. In its most recent second season, which ended in May, it averaged a 0.85 in adults 18-49 and 3.35 million viewers (Live+same day). Match Game also earned Baldwin a 2017 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

“Alec’s quick wit, charm and star power set the stage for an unadulterated and can’t-miss hour of television each week on ‘Match Game,’” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “The series is an integral part of ABC ‘Fun & Games,’ and I’m glad to have it and Alec back.”

Under the first-look agreement with ABC Studios, El Dorado Pictures will develop scripted and unscripted projects. The slate will be overseen by the production company’s development executive, Mallory Schwartz, with Baldwin serving as executive producer.

El Dorado Pictures previously had a deal at Universal Television which stemmed from Baldwin’s relationship with the studio and NBC via his starring role on their Emmy-winning comedy series 30 Rock, which he also produced.

“Alec Baldwin is one of the most prolific, creative people in the entertainment industry,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “We’re looking forward to channeling that creativity for our studio.”

Match Game is produced by FremantleMedia North America, with Alec Baldwin, FMNA’s Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz as executive producers.

Baldwin is believed to be commanding one of the highest game-show-hosting salaries ever emceeing Match Game. He had said going into the gig that he would be donating his talent fee to his wife Hilaria’s foundation. Baldwin’s rich deal also is said to include ownership in a potential syndicated Match Game offshoot.

Baldwin recently signed on to star in NBC’s live staging of A Few Good Men, taking on the role played in the movie by Jack Nicholson.