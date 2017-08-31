It was more of the same but with a little bit more where it counted for a number of the originals on the Big 4 last night as NBC and FOX came to a dead heat in the key demo. With a 1.2/5 each among adults 18-49, the nets both saw a pretty good Wednesday for the last days of summer.

Part of that for FOX was that things were really heating up on MasterChef with its Mexican Tag Team Challenge and more. The Gordon Ramsey cooking competition series saw double-digit demo rises for both its 8 PM and 9 PM airings last night. With a 1.1/5, MasterChef was up 10% in the first hour over its August 23 show and, with a 1.3/5 in the second hour, rose 18% over last week. Add that all up and FOX itself was up a tenth over August 23 to match the Comcast-owned net in the 18-49s.

Of course, with an even but still top dog America’s Got Talent (2.0/9) in its corner, NBC was way ahead of FOX in viewership. Pumped by AGT’s 11.07 million sets of eyeballs, which is up 2% from last week, the net pulled in 5.70 million to FOX’s 3.68 million.

However, the real happy dance over at 30 Rock and up at Universal may be from the results of the third week of Marlon (1.0/4). With a 1.0/4, the 9:30 PM episode of the new sitcom held on to its entire demo from last week. But, scoring a 1.2/5, the 9PM broadcast was up almost 10% from August 23, not to mention receiving an 11% viewership bump to 5.1 million – which currently makes Marlon Week 3 the most watched new summer comedy in 13 years. Hence, the NBC happy dance.

Big Brother (1.8/7) matched its final numbers of last week in the demo and saw a 1% viewership rise to 6.18 million for CBS. Perhaps, warranting a happy jig or not at the House of Moonves, the struggling Salvation (0.5/2) is currently up 25% from last week’s final numbers. However, it is also currently even with last week’s fast affiliates, that were adjusted down at tenth.

ABC’s only original of the night was a special 20/20 (0.7/3) focusing on the devastation of Hurricane Harvey down in Houston and other parts of Texas – stay strong Long Star State. The CW aired two episodes of its CW Seed series Vixen from 8 – 10 PM, with the animated show getting a 0.2/1 in both hours.