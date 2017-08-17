Mary Mary will not see a Season 7. WE tv said today that its popular docuseries will return September 28 for its sixth and final season.

The series, which chronicles the lives of Erica and Tina Campbell, sisters and members of the contemporary gospel group Mary Mary, will wrap with six hourlong episodes.

Mary Mary is going out on a high note. The fifth season drew 12.7 million total viewers and was the No. 1 cable program in its time slot among African-American women 25-54, according to WE tv and Nielsen stats.

Mary Mary is produced for WE tv by Entertainment One and executive produced by eOne’s Tara Long, John Morayniss, Mark Herwick and WE tv’s Lauren Gellert, Kate Farrell and Lauren Lazin, and Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell, Laura Halperin, and Mitchell Solarek.