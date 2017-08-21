Weinstein Co. has set Easter weekend, March 30-April 1, for the release of Garth Davis’ Mary Magdalene while the distributor’s Toronto Film Festival world premiere The Current War will now debut on Nov. 24 instead of Dec. 22. Previously, Mary Magdalene was set for Nov. 24. Both titles will receive a limited release.

Mara, who worked with Davis on the $140M-grossing Lion, stars as the legendary and most misunderstood Jesus Christ follower in Mary Magdalene opposite Joaquin Phoenix who will play Jesus. In a press release, TWC states “the new release date highlights the narrative of Mary Magdalene’s relationship with Jesus that is indelibly linked to the events celebrated during the holiday.”

Mary Magdalene follows the New Testament female as she searches for a new way of living. Constricted by the hierarchies of the day, she defies her traditional family to join a new social movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth (Joaquin Phoenix). She soon finds a place for herself within the movement and at the heart of a journey that will lead to the capital city of Jerusalem. Pic is written by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett, and also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tahar Rahim. See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman who worked with TWC on Lion and the King’s Speech are producing alongside Animal Kingdom producer Liz Watts.

TWC Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein commented, “Garth, Iain, Emile, and Liz along with the rest of the team are working hard to finish the film and tell Mary Magdalene’s extraordinary story. Having Garth direct back to back films for us was always going to be a race against time, especially with the overwhelming success and his enormous dedication to Lion. We will shift The Current War into November, giving it the opportunity to play throughout the Holiday and Award seasons.”

The Current War stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse, as they race against each other to bring electricity to the masses during the industrial age. Pic was directed by Alfonso Gomez‐Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and written by playwright Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of our Parents). Backed by J.P. Morgan, Edison dazzles the world by lighting Manhattan. But Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, has seen fatal flaws in Edison’s direct current design. Igniting a war of currents, Westinghouse and Tesla bet everything on risky and dangerous alternating current. Tom Holland, Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston, Tuppence Middleton, and Matthew Macfadyen also star.